ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 date and time announced

ICAI CA Foundation result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation result date. As per notice, result will likely be declared on Wednesday, August 10. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards at – icai.org

ICAI has not shared the result time. To check the score, the candidate has to log in to the official site of ICAI. The result link will be available on the home page. They need to enter their registration and roll card numbers. The result will be displayed on the screen.

The CA Foundation exams were conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022 in two shifts – the first shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm for paper I and paper II. For paper III and paper IV, the examination was held from 2 pm and continued till 4 pm.

The foundation exams were postponed at Silchar (Assam) due to the flood situation and the exams were rescheduled to be held from July 14 to 16. Candidates who qualify foundation exams will have to appear for intermediate exams.