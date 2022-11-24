ICAI CA Foundation: Mock test paper series 2 from November 1; check full schedule here

ICAI CA Foundation: The Board of Studies of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) on Wednesday announced that the mock test series-1 for foundation course will commence from November 28. Candidates can check the schedule and access the mock tests (when released) from the official ICAI website — icai.org.

The Board of Studies (Academic) has now decided to launch the next series in continuation of mock test paper series – 1 which was conducted between November 1 and 4.

BOS of ICAI is organizing Mock Test Papers Series – II for CA Foundation from Nov 28th 2022 for students appearing for Dec 2022 exams in physical/virtual mode(s) at respective Regional Councils & Branches of ICAI

Like last time, this time too the mock test series 2 will be conducted in physical and virtual mode. Those students appearing in physical mode may contact their respective regional councils and respective branches.

According to the official schedule, on November 28, the board will conduct mock exam for ‘Paper-1: Principles and Practice of Accounting’ from 2 pm till 5 pm. The mock test for ‘Paper-2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting’ will be conducted at the same time on November 29.

Mock test for ‘Paper-3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics’ will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm on November 30, and mock test for ‘Paper-4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge’ will be held on December 1 at the same time.