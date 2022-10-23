ICAI CA Foundation: Mock test paper series 1 from November 1; check schedule here

ICAI CA Foundation Mock Test Paper Series 1: The Board of Studies of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) will soon conduct mock test series-1 for foundation course from November 1 to 4. These mock test series will be conducted for December 2022 examination.

Mock test paper series 1 will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes. Students who wish to give the physical examination will have to approach their respective ICAI branches in their areas.

ICAI CA Foundation Mock Test Paper Series 1: Examination schedule

November 1- Principles and Practice of Accounting

November 2- Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting

November 3- Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics

November 4- Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge

The papers on November 1 and 2 will be of three hours i.e. 2 pm to 5 pm, while the papers on November 3 and 4 will be of two hours i.e. 2 pm to 4pm.

The question paper for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal on the official website — icai.org — according to the schedule by 1:30 pm every day during this examination period.

The answer key of the papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the time of examination. Students can examine their answers with respect to the answer key and self-assess their performance.