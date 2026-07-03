ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result: How to check marks online?

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results of the CA Foundation exam on July 3, 2026. The results will be published on their official websites, icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org. Students who have appeared for the CA Foundation May examination can check their results at the above-mentioned website after it is published by the institute.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates

To pass the examination, candidates have to get 40 per cent in each subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Those who will get 70 per cent marks or more, they will be considered to “pass with distinction”. The same thing will also be mentioned in their results by the ICAI.

The exam for the May session was held on May 14, 16,18 and 20, 2026. For the CA foundation exam, candidates have to appear for the following four subjects: accounting, business law, quantitative aptitude, and business economics.

ICAI CA Foundation results 2026: How to check

To check the results of the ICAI CA Foundation May session exam, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Go to the official website of the institute.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “ICAI CA foundation exam result 2026” link.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click submit and view the result.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates should have their hall ticket nearby while checking the results, as the roll number and registration number are mentioned on it. The online result consists of the student’s name, parent’s name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in each subject, marks obtained in aggregate, and the status of the result.

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Earlier, the results for the CA Foundation January session were released on March 8, 2026. The All India Rank (AIR) 1 was secured by Logapriya PP from Madurai. She secured 91.50 per cent and achieved 366 out of 400 marks. The second place was grabbed by Khusi Sikaria from Midnapore with 91.25 per cent. The third position was shared by three students jointly: Hiba P from Kannur, Suman Karki from Kathmandu, and Raghav Naresh Gupta from Surat. All 3 of them had obtained 90.25 per cent marks.

Earlier, last month, the results for the CA final and CA intermediate exams for the May session were also released. The CA final results were released on June 18, 2026. The first position was grabbed by Noor Singla from Patiala with 83.17 per cent. The second and third positions were taken by Ritij Saraf from Howrah and Sohan Anil Manjrekar from Dombivli with 79.17 per cent and 78.83 per cent, respectively.

The CA inter results were announced on June 24, 2026. The first spot was secured by Shardul Shekhar Vichare from Dombivali with 88.50 per cent. The second and third spots were taken by Abhinav Satheesh from Kochi and Teerth Jain from Mumbai with 88.33 per cent and 86.50 per cent, respectively.

To become a CA, candidates have to pass all the 3 exam- the CA Foundation exam. CA Inter exam and CA Final exam.