ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Results Declared: Sakshi Jain tops with 92.75%

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Foundation Examination held in May 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 20.09 per cent. According to ICAI data, a total of 90,217 candidates appeared for the exam across 609 centres. Of these, 18,124 cleared the test. The pass percentage among male candidates stood at 20.88 per cent (9,769 passed out of 46,798), while female candidates recorded a pass rate of 19.24% (8,355 passed out of 43,419).

ICAI CA Foundation May Result 2026 LIVE

To check the result, students have to visit the official website and click on “ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026”. Then enter their registration number and roll number, and click submit. The CA result will appear on the screen; download and save it for future reference. Students can also know about the results and toppers at education.indianexpress.com.