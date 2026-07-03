ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Results Declared: Sakshi Jain tops with 92.75%

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Foundation Examination held in May 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 20.09 per cent. According to ICAI data, a total of 90,217 candidates appeared for the exam across 609 centres. Of these, 18,124 cleared the test. The pass percentage among male candidates stood at 20.88 per cent (9,769 passed out of 46,798), while female candidates recorded a pass rate of 19.24% (8,355 passed out of 43,419).
ICAI CA Foundation May Result 2026 LIVE
To check the result, students have to visit the official website and click on “ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026”. Then enter their registration number and roll number, and click submit. The CA result will appear on the screen; download and save it for future reference. Students can also know about the results and toppers at education.indianexpress.com.
First Rank: Sakshi Jain (Nashik) – Roll No. 625231 – 371 marks (92.75%)
Second Rank: Ayanabbas Ajani (Chandrapur) – Roll No. 566625 – 367 marks (91.75%)
Third Rank: Radha Unmesh Mulay (Pune) – Roll No. 634489 – 365 marks (91.25%)
Candidates are advised to keep their CA Foundation exam admit card handy, as it contains important login details. The online marksheet will include the student’s name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in each subject, aggregate marks, and the overall result status.
To qualify, candidates must achieve at least 40 per cent in each subject and 50 per cent in the aggregate across all papers. Those who score more than 70 per cent will be recognised by ICAI with the status of “Qualified with Distinction.”
On this occasion, CA. Prasanna Kumar D, President, ICAI, congratulated the students and said, “This success marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards becoming a Chartered Accountant. The road ahead will be challenging, but it also offers immense opportunities to learn, grow and excel. Stay focused, disciplined and keep learning with passion and purpose for achieving your goal. I wish you every success as you embark on the next phase of your CA journey.”