ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Results Out: Madurai’s Logapriya secures AIR 1

ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA Foundation examination for the January 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the entry-level exam of the Chartered Accountancy course can now check their results on the official ICAI websites at icai.nic.in and icai.org. For more details on the ICAI CA January 2026 result, including pass percentages, merit list and passing criteria, candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.

This year, Logapriya PP from Madurai ranked all-India rank one with a percentage of 91.50. She has scored 366 out of 400. The second spot has been received by Khushi Sikaria from Midnapore and scored 365 out of 400. Her percentage score is 91.25. The third spot is secured by three students jointly, Kannur’s Hiba P (90.25 per cent), Kathmandu’s Suman Karki (90.25 per cent) and Raghav Naresh Gupta of Surat with the same percentage.