ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Results Out: Madurai’s Logapriya secures AIR 1

ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA Foundation examination for the January 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the entry-level exam of the Chartered Accountancy course can now check their results on the official ICAI websites at icai.nic.in and icai.org. For more details on the ICAI CA January 2026 result, including pass percentages, merit list and passing criteria, candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.
This year, Logapriya PP from Madurai ranked all-India rank one with a percentage of 91.50. She has scored 366 out of 400. The second spot has been received by Khushi Sikaria from Midnapore and scored 365 out of 400. Her percentage score is 91.25. The third spot is secured by three students jointly, Kannur’s Hiba P (90.25 per cent), Kathmandu’s Suman Karki (90.25 per cent) and Raghav Naresh Gupta of Surat with the same percentage.
Among CA Foundation candidates, male students outperformed their female counterparts. Of the 57,238 male candidates who appeared, 11,523 passed, giving a pass rate of 20.13%. Female candidates recorded a pass rate of 18.26%, with 9,576 clearing the exam out of 52,456 who appeared.
The CA Foundation examination for the January 2026 cycle was conducted earlier this year on January 18, 20, 22 and 24 across multiple centres in India. The exam consisted of four papers — accounting, business laws, quantitative aptitude (including mathematics, logical reasoning and statistics), and business economics.
The online result will include the candidate’s subject-wise marks, total score and qualifying status. To clear the Foundation examination, candidates must secure at least 40 marks in each subject and 50 per cent in aggregate across all four papers. ICAI also awards a “pass with distinction” status to candidates scoring over 70 per cent aggregate marks.
Candidates who do not qualify in this attempt can reappear in the next exam cycle conducted by ICAI. Those who clear the Foundation examination can proceed to register for the CA Intermediate course, which is the second stage of the programme.
In recent examination cycles, the Foundation level has seen participation from nearly one lakh candidates. For instance, in the September 2025 CA Foundation examination, as many as 98,827 candidates appeared and 14,609 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 14.78 per cent. In the May 2025 session, 82,662 candidates appeared and 12,474 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 15.09 per cent.
Meanwhile, ICAI had earlier declared the CA Final January 2026 results on March 1. A total of 7,590 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants in this cycle. The exam saw a 10.97 per cent pass rate for candidates appearing in both groups, while Diksha Goyal from Karnal secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 81 per cent marks, followed by Anirudh Garg (AIR 2) and Rishabh Jain and Dhruv Dembla sharing AIR 3.
The Foundation exam is the first stage of the CA programme and serves as the gateway for students who wish to pursue the professional qualification. Candidates who qualify the Foundation examination become eligible to register for the CA Intermediate course, which is the next level in Chartered Accountancy.