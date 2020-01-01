ICAI CA foundation, IPC and final exam dates 2020 released

ICAI CA exam dates 2020: The foundation (new course) exam will be held on May 11, 13, 15 and 17. (Representational image) ICAI CA exam dates 2020: The foundation (new course) exam will be held on May 11, 13, 15 and 17. (Representational image)

ICAI CA exam dates 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be conducting the CA exams from May 2 till May 18, 2020. The application process for admission to Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations would be held from February 5 to February 26.

Meanwhile, ICAI has announced that UK-based national agency — the National Recognition Information Centre for the United Kingdom (UKNARIC) has referred to the ICAI CA intermediate as a graduate and ICAI CA final as a master’s level degree in the UK.

The application forms for admission to Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations will be released on February 5 at icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to apply is

February 26, 2020.

The foundation (new course) exam will be held on May 11, 13, 15 and 17. Intermediate (IPC) course exam under the old scheme for Group 1 will start on May 3

Under old scheme: Intermediate (IPC)

Group-I: May 3rd , 5th, 8th and 10th 2020

Group-II: May 12th, 14th and 16th 2020

Under new scheme: Intermediate (IPC)

Group-I: May 3rd, 5th, 8th and 10th 2020

Group-II: May 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th

Under old scheme: Final course

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th May 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th May 2020

New scheme: Final course

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th May 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th May 2020

Besides the exams written above, ICAI would also conduct exams for International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL& WTO), Part I Examination and International Taxation- Assessment Test.

Group A: May 3 and 5

Group B: May 8 and 10

International taxation – assessment test

May 11 and 13

Application fees: Candidates have to pay fees only by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI.

They shall, however, be required to remit additional ₹ 600 towards late fee (for domestic and Kathmandu centres) and US$ 10 (for overseas centres) in case the application online is made after February 26 and up to March 4.

ICAI will conduct the CA exams at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas — Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. It will announce the result of the CA exam by August. The registration process for CA November exam will be held in August-September.

