ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Results 2026: Scorecards out on official websites

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 8, 2026 11:03 AM IST
ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 ResultsICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Results (Screengrab from official website)
ICAI CA Foundation Result January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation and intermediate January 2026 results today. For more details on the ICAI CA January 2026 result, including pass percentages, merit list and passing criteria, candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.

LIVE Updates| CA Inter, Foundation Results for January 2026

icai ca foundation result notice ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Result: Where can candidates check ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 results?

Candidates who appeared for the Foundation exam can access their results on the official ICAI websites — icai.nic.in and icai.org.

How to ICAI Scorecards at icai.nic.in?

Candidates can check their results by logging in to the ICAI result portal using their roll number and registration number.

The online result will contain subject-wise marks, total score obtained, and qualifying status, which candidates can download for future use.

Candidates who clear the Foundation examination become eligible to register for the CA Intermediate course, the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme.

 

