ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Result 2026: Date and time announced

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result date for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation examinations held in January 2026. As per an official notification issued by the Examination Department on March 2, the results are likely to be declared by the afternoon of March 8, 2026.

The official notice reads:

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examination held in January 2026 is likely to be declared by the afternoon of 8th March 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website”

Candidates who appeared for the CA Intermediate and CA Foundation exams in January 2026 will be able to check their results online at the official website — icai.nic.in. The announcement brings clarity for thousands of aspirants awaiting their scorecards after completing the first two key stages of the Chartered Accountancy course.

To access the results, candidates will be required to enter their Registration Number along with their Roll Number on the result portal. ICAI has specified that both credentials must be correctly entered to view and download the scorecard.

The CA Foundation examination is the entry-level test for the Chartered Accountancy course, while the Intermediate examination is the second stage. Candidates who qualify in Foundation become eligible to progress in the course structure, and those clearing Intermediate move closer to the Final stage and practical training requirements.

ICAI is expected to release detailed pass percentages and information about top rank holders along with the result declaration. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for updates on March 8.