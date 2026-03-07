ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026 Live Updates: At what time will ICAI announce CA results on March 8?

The results will be out for the January 2026 session.

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will on March 8 announce the results for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation examinations. The ICAI results will be out for the January 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the CA Intermediate and CA Foundation exams in January 2026 will be able to check their results online at the official website — icai.nic.in. ICAI has already released results for the CA Final.

For more details on the ICAI CA January 2026 result, including pass percentages, merit list and passing criteria, candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.

Story continues below this ad To access the results, candidates will be required to enter their registration number along with their roll number on the result portal. ICAI has specified that both credentials must be correctly entered to view and download the scorecard. ICAI is expected to release detailed pass percentages and information about top rank holders along with the result declaration. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for updates on March 8. Live Updates Mar 7, 2026 02:37 PM IST ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026 Live Updates: What is the official website to check ICAI CA 2026 result? The official websites to check and download the ICAI CA 2026 results are icai.org and icai.nic.in. ICAI will announce results on March 8. (Express photo/ representational) ICAI has on March 2 declared the CA Final exam results. According to the CA Institute, in Group I, a total of 53,652 candidates appeared for the examination. Out of these, 11,282 candidates have passed. The pass percentage for Group I was recorded at 21.03 per cent. In Group II, 38,169 candidates took the examination, and 3,726 candidates cleared it. The pass percentage for this group is 9.76 per cent. In Group II, 38,169 candidates took the examination, and 3,726 candidates cleared it. The pass percentage for this group is 9.76 per cent.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd