ICAI CA Jan 2026 Foundation and Inter Result: How to check scorecards at icai.org, icai.nic.in?

ICAI CA January 2026 Foundation and Inter Result at icai.org: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today release the CA results for Foundation and Intermediate for the January 2026 session. The CA results will be published online on ICAI’s official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to access their scorecards directly through the result portal available on these platforms. The results for the CA Final are already out by the Institute on March 2.
The students can download their ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation January 2026 Result by following the step-by-step process:
Step 1: The student must visit the official website: icai.nic.in.
Step 2: Go to the homepage and look for the CA Inter and Foundation 2026 January Result.
Step 3: Click on the link and enter the ICAI roll number and registration number.
Step 4: Now, fill in the captcha code and press the submit button.
Step 5: The CA 2026 Inter and Foundation Result will appear on the screen.
The scorecard will contain key information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and qualifying status. It is important to carefully verify all personal and examination details mentioned in the result.
In the CA Foundation September 2025 examination, L Rajalakshmi secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, while in the CA Intermediate and Final levels, Neha Khanwani and Mukund Agiwal, respectively, achieved the first ranks.
In the CA Foundation September 2025 exam, 98,827 candidates appeared and 14,609 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 14.78 per cent. While in the CA September 2025 inter exams, of the total of 1,59,779 candidates downloading the CA inter admit cards, group I exam was taken by 93,074 candidates and group II was taken by 69,768 candidates.
In group I, 8,780 (9.43 per cent) passed. In group II, 18,938 qualified (27.14 per cent). Among 36,398 candidates who appeared for both groups, 3,663 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 10.06 per cent.