ICAI CA Jan 2026 Foundation and Inter Result: How to check scorecards at icai.org, icai.nic.in?

ICAI CA January 2026: Check results on official website of the ICAI. (AI Generated image)

ICAI CA January 2026 Foundation and Inter Result at icai.org: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today release the CA results for Foundation and Intermediate for the January 2026 session. The CA results will be published online on ICAI’s official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to access their scorecards directly through the result portal available on these platforms. The results for the CA Final are already out by the Institute on March 2.

For more details on the ICAI CA January 2026 result, including pass percentages, merit list and passing criteria, candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.