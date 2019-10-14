ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, final admit card released

ICAI CA admit card 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India released the admit card for the Chartered Accountancy exams for the foundation, intermediate and final levels. Those who have applied for the exams can download their hall ticket from the official websites — icai.org, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

The CA IPCC examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, 8 for the post of Group I, while on November 11, 14, 16, 18 for the post of Group II. The CA Foundation examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 13, 15 and 17, 2019.

“Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on icaiexam.icai.org,” read the official notification.

“No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” the notification mentioned.

ICAI CA admit card May 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CA exam admit card November 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to carry their admit card inside the exam hall. No student will be allowed to enter the exam without a valid admit card.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.