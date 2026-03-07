ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026: When and where to check

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will on March 8 announce the CA Foundation and Intermediate exam results. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate exams in the January 2026 session will be able to check their results at icai.org and icai.nic.in. To access the results, candidates will be required to enter their registration number along with their roll number on the result portal. ICAI has specified that both credentials must be correctly entered to view and download the scorecard.
For more details on the ICAI CA January 2026 result, including pass percentages, merit list and passing criteria, candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.
The results will be announced on March 8 in the afternoon. The Institute has not mentioned any specific time to release the results.
In order to check their ICAI CA Foundation and Inter results for January 2026, candidates who took the exam will be required to enter their registration number and roll number or other details as specified on the candidate result portal. Candidates will also be able to download the online scorecard displayed on the official website once they have logged in successfully.
Candidates scoring 40 marks in all the subjects and 50 per cent marks in aggregate will be considered CA Foundation exam qualified. ICAI will also provide a qualifying status of “pass with distinction” to the candidates who obtain over 70 per cent marks in aggregate in the CA Foundation September 2025 exam.
In the CA Foundation September 2025 examination, L Rajalakshmi secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, while in the CA Intermediate and Final levels, Neha Khanwani and Mukund Agiwal, respectively, achieved the first ranks.
In the CA Foundation September 2025 exam, 98,827 candidates appeared and 14,609 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 14.78 per cent. While in the CA September 2025 inter exams, of the total of 1,59,779 candidates downloading the CA inter admit cards, group I exam was taken by 93,074 candidates and group II was taken by 69,768 candidates. In group I, 8,780 (9.43 per cent) passed. In group II, 18,938 qualified (27.14 per cent). Among 36,398 candidates who appeared for both groups, 3,663 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 10.06 per cent.