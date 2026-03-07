ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026: When and where to check

Candidates can access their results once declared by visiting the official ICAI websites: icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in/caresult. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will on March 8 announce the CA Foundation and Intermediate exam results. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate exams in the January 2026 session will be able to check their results at icai.org and icai.nic.in. To access the results, candidates will be required to enter their registration number along with their roll number on the result portal. ICAI has specified that both credentials must be correctly entered to view and download the scorecard.

For more details on the ICAI CA January 2026 result, including pass percentages, merit list and passing criteria, candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.