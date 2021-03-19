ICAI CA Foundation, Final January 2021 exam results release date and time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams for the foundation and final (old and new courses) on either March 21 or 22. The result will be available at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icai.org. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank will also be available on the official websites. The exams were held in January.

Those candidates who wish to receive their result via email can register at icaiexam.icai.org from today. The ICAI CA results can be accessed through SMS on the candidates’ registered mobile number.

“Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of final examination (old course and new course) and foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 19th March 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” read an ICAI statement.

Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 21st March 2021(evening)/Monday the 22nd March 2021

Detailshttps://t.co/Ac8uuFECEc pic.twitter.com/I4ThZ4tfaa — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) March 19, 2021

How to check ICAI CA result

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘announcements’ window

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Click on any of the given websites

Step 5: A new page will open, log-in using credentials