ICAI CA foundation, final results 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Direct link, check websites to download score card

CA result 2021 available at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icai.org. File

ICAI CA foundation, final results 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) released the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and final (old and new courses) today. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The merit list is also available at the websites. The candidates can also register their email address to get their scores. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank will also be available on the official websites. The exams were held in January.

The result is also available through mobile. Candidates can check via SMS also. To check the result of the foundation and final exam, the candidates need to click on the download result link at the website- icaiexam.icai.org. Enter registration number or roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.