ICAI CA foundation, final results 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Direct link, check websites to download score card

Sunday, March 21, 2021
Sunday reads
By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 22, 2021 1:48:39 am
ICAI CA foundation, final results 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI)  released the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and final (old and new courses) today. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The merit list is also available at the websites. The candidates can also register their email address to get their scores. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank will also be available on the official websites. The exams were held in January.

The result is also available through mobile. Candidates can check via SMS also. To check the result of the foundation and final exam, the candidates need to click on the download result link at the website- icaiexam.icai.org. Enter registration number or roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

01:48 (IST)22 Mar 2021
Websites to download CA result

CA exam result is available to download at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

01:44 (IST)22 Mar 2021
CA exam result declared

The results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and final (old and new courses) have been released. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

ICAI CA foundation, final results 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The all India merit list will also be announced on the same day. All those candidates who appeared for the final examination, foundation exam can access their result through their e-mail addresses.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.

