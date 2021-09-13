scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read

ICAI CA foundation, final results 2021 today: How to check

CA foundation and final (old and new courses) results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for verification of answer sheets can apply for the same within a month along with a demand draft of Rs 200.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 13, 2021 11:28:36 am
ca final, icai result 2021Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org. File.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination result today. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org. CA foundation and final (old and new courses) results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

If not today, the result might release on September 14; the result timings are not confirmed yet.

The CA Final examinations were held between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examinations were conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11 and the CA Final (old scheme) Group 2 examinations were conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

ICAI CA final, foundation result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org / caresults.icai.org / icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CA Result 2021 link, a new page will appear.

Step 3: Select the exam that you have appeared for CA Final (Old) or CA Final (New).

Step 4: Enter the registration number / PIN number.

Step 5: Enter the 6-digit Roll Number.

Candidates who wish to apply for verification of answer sheets can apply for the same within a month along with a demand draft of Rs 200 in favour of the Secretary, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, payable at New Delhi.

The scorecards will be sent to the candidates on their mailing address by speed post, after a few days of declaration of result. In case of non-receipt of the scorecard, the candidate must write to dms_examhelpline@icai.in within four to five weeks from the date of result declaration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement