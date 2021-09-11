ICAI CA foundation, final exam 2021 result date and time announced

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result declaration date and time for Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination. As per the notification, the result is likely to be announced on September 13 or Sep 14, 2021. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org.

“Results of the Chartered Accountants final examination(old course and new course) and foundation examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, September 13, 2021 (evening)/Tuesday, September 14, 2021,” ICAI tweeted on September 10.

Important Announcement – Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) & Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, 13th September 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 14th September 2021

The CA Final examinations were held between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examination were conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11 and the CA Final (old scheme) Group 2 examinations were conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19. Candidates who appeared in these examinations can check their results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Candidates of final examination (old course and new course) and foundation examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from September 11. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.