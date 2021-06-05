ICAI CA Foundation exam postponed to July 24

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced postponing the CA Foundation exam in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country. Initially, the CA examination was to be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. The exam, as per the ICAI, will now commence from July 24, 2021. The detailed scheduled will be announced soon.

The reopening of the online window for change of the examination city — May / July 2021 from June 9 (10 am) to June 11. The online window facility will be available at icaiexam.icai.org.

Important Announcement – In view of the #Covid19 Pandemic, the ICAI Foundation Examination have been postponed & the same will now commence from 24th July 2021 across the globe. The detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Examinations will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/YFM63Pccva — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) June 5, 2021

The ICAI CA 2021 application process for the foundation course was started on April 20.

The decision brings relief to thousands of students who have been demanding deferment of the exam on the social media. Meanwhile, due to prevailing situation board exams have been cancelled in many states. The dates of several entrance tests are also awaited.