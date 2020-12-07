ICAI CA November foundation exam postponed

ICAI CA November foundation exam will be held on December 10, 12, 13 and 14. Express Photo by Arnab Mitra/ Representational

ICAI CA November foundation exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA foundation exam to be held on December 8. The exam will now be held on December 13 at the same venue with same timings. The candidates can appear at the exam centre with their downloaded admit card. The foundation exam will now be conducted on December 10, 12, 13 and 14.

Important Announcement for November 2020 Examinations – Postponement of Foundation Examinations to be held on 8th Dec 2020 only to 13th Dec 2020 at the same venue with same timings. Admit Cards downloaded will remain same.

For more details please visithttps://t.co/9qgxQxs6B6 pic.twitter.com/hkgN2T2Ss7 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the institute has decided to change certain centres in Kerala for the foundation exams. A total of 15 CA foundation centres have been shifted as the exam schedule clashed with local elections in the state, the notification mentioned.

