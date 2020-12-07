scorecardresearch
Monday, December 07, 2020
ICAI CA November foundation exam postponed

ICAI CA November foundation exam 2020: The foundation exam will now be conducted on December 10, 12, 13 and 14

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2020 8:01:26 pm
CA exam 1200ICAI CA November foundation exam will be held on December 10, 12, 13 and 14. Express Photo by Arnab Mitra/ Representational

ICAI CA November foundation exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA foundation exam to be held on December 8. The exam will now be held on December 13 at the same venue with same timings. The candidates can appear at the exam centre with their downloaded admit card. The foundation exam will now be conducted on December 10, 12, 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, the institute has decided to change certain centres in Kerala for the foundation exams. A total of 15 CA foundation centres have been shifted as the exam schedule clashed with local elections in the state, the notification mentioned.

