Friday, Sep 09, 2022

ICAI CA Foundation: Exam dates announced for December 2022; check full schedule

ICAI CA Foundation: The detailed schedule and registration forms can be downloaded from the official ICAI website — icai.org. Candidates can submit their online examination application forms from September 14 till October 4.

ICAI CA Foundation, ICAI CA Foundation exam dates, CA exam dates, ICAI CAICAI CA Foundation: Candidates will have to pay Rs 1500 as registration fees. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

ICAI CA Foundation: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced the exam schedule for CA foundation exam to be conducted in December 2022. The detailed schedule and registration forms can be downloaded from the official ICAI website — icai.org.

According to the schedule, the CA foundation exams will be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20 this year. Foundation exams for paper one and two will be held for three hours (from 2 pm to 5 pm), whereas the paper 3 and 4 will be conducted for two hours (from 2 pm to 4 pm).

For December’s exams, candidates can submit their online examination application forms from September 14 till October 4. The last date for submission of online examination application forms with late fees of Rs 600 or US $ 10 is October 9. Candidates will have to pay Rs 1500 as registration fees. However, overseas candidates will be charged US$ 325 as registration fees and for Bhutan and Kathmandu centres, candidates will be charged Rs 2200.

This year, the exam will be conducted at nearly 277 centres in 29 cities across the country, and eight overseas centres in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat.

“The examination commencement timings at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat Centres will be 12.30 pm i.e. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 pm (IST). The examination commencement timing at Bahrain, Doha, and Kuwait Centre will be 11.30 am i.e. Bahrain / Doha / Kuwait local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM. (IST). The examination commencement timing at Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre will be 2.15 pm Nepal local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 pm (IST). The examination commencement timing at Thimphu (Bhutan) Centre will be 2.30 pm Bhutan local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 pm (IST),” the official notification stated.

 

