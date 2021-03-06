ICAI CA foundation exam 2021 schedule announced, check details

ICAI CA foundation exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Friday released the schedule of the CA foundation exam. The foundation exam will be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. “It may be emphasised that there would be no change in the exam schedule in the event of any day of the exam dates being declared a public holiday by the central government or state government,” the notification mentioned.

The foundation exam for paper 1 and 2 is scheduled to be held from 2 to 5 pm, while paper 3 and 4 from 2 to 4 pm. The students will not get any advance reading time in paper 3 and 4, whereas in all other papers, the advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given, it mentioned.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.