Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result likely on Feb 3: CCM

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: To check the score, the candidate can log in to the official site of ICAI — icai.org. The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exams in the month of December 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 december result to be released likely on February 3 to 4.The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA Foundation December session result 2022 expected between February 3 to 4,2023. (Representative image. Express photo)
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA Foundation December session result 2022 between February 3 and 4. Once the CA Foundation December 2022 results are declared, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their score by visiting the official ICAI website — icai.org.

Read |ICAI CA Foundation result to be declared between Jan 30-Feb 6: Dhiraj Khandelwal

The announcement was made by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, through a tweet, “Foundation result are expected on 3/4th Feb, pls [please] wait for official announcements”.

His updated tweet comes a few days after he had announced that the result can be expected between January 30 and February 6. “I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification,” he had tweeted.

ICAI CA Foundation result 2022: how to download

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI website — icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 will show up in a new window.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result will mention the name of the candidate, marks obtained by them, their roll number, overall marks, along with their passing status.

The pass percentage and toppers list will also be released along with the CA Foundation December session results. ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exam in offline mode from December 14 to 20, 2022.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 15:02 IST
