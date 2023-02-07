scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
ICAI CA Foundation December result 2022: Verification process begins

ICAI CA Foundation December result 2022: Online verification of marks started on February 4. Candidates can apply for the verification on the official website of ICAI — icaiexam.icai.org till March 2.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 verification process beginsThe verification process will take upto six to eight weeks. (Image Source: Unsplash/ Representative image)

ICAI CA Foundation December result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday started the verification process for CA Foundation result 2022. Candidates who have been shortlisted can apply for the verification of marks on the official website of ICAI — icaiexam.icai.org till March 2.

ICAI, on their website, has also opened the link to apply online for certified copies or inspection foundation- December 2022

ICAI CA Foundation December result 2022: Steps to apply for online verification

Step 1: Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Verification Foundation -December 2022’ link given on home page

Step 3: Register by filling in your examination, registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Login and fill in the required credentials then pay the applicable fee

Step 5: Download the payment receipt for future reference

For foundation candidates fee is Rs 100 per paper subject to a maximum of Rs 400 for all the papers of a group/both groups/unit. The verification process will take upto six to eight weeks.

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exams on December 14, 16, 18, and 20 2022 in two shifts, the first shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm for paper I and paper II. For paper III and paper IV, the examination was held from 2 pm and continued till 4 pm. The results were announced on February 3. 

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 13:37 IST
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 13:37 IST
