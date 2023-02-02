ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Results likely on February 3, steps to check score

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday announced that the results for CA Foundation December 2022 session are likely to be declared on February 3. Once the results are out, awaiting candidates can check the passing status at the official website — icai.org.

ICAI announced the tentative result date at their official twitter handle

Important Announcement

– The results of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, 3rd February 2023 & same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n

Detailshttps://t.co/xUjziKENUo pic.twitter.com/Pit1n0XTEI — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) February 2, 2023

Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, earlier told indianexpress.com that the results for Foundation December 2022 exams will be declared on February 4.

ICAI CA Foundation result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI website — icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 will show up in a new window.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

According to the official notice, “It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

The result will mention the name of the candidate, marks obtained by them, their roll number, overall marks, along with their passing status.