ICAI CA foundation, CPT, CA final results to be declared tomorrow, how to check

ICAI CA foundation, CPT, CA final results 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination results along with the CA Final results (old course and new course) and foundation examination on January 23. The examination was held in the month of November/ December 2018.

To check result online, the candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above and have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

The all India merit list will also be announced on the same day. All those candidates who appeared for the final examination, foundation exam and CPT can access their result through their e-mail addresses. To register, they need to mail request at the website — icaiexam.icai.org from January 19. All those registering their requests will be provided with the ICAI result.

The result with marks will also be available via on SMS. The service will be available through India Times. For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

i) For Final Examination result the following:-

Final Examination (Old Course)

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the

candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the

candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

ii) For Foundation Examination result the following :-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

iii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result the following:-

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the

candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to: 58888 – for all mobile services.