ICAI CA foundation course, IPC, final May 2019 exam dates announced

ICAI CA foundation course, IPC, final exam dates: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) had announced to conduct the CA foundation course (new scheme), Intermediate (IPC) under old scheme, intermediate (under new scheme) and final (under old and new scheme) exams from May 2019 onwards.

Interested candidates need to apply for the exams on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org. The application process will begin from February 20 and will conclude on March 12, 2019. The exams will be conducted over 139 exam centres across the country. Additionally, there are five foreign centres where the exam will be conducted.

The last date for application is March 12, 2019 without late fee and March 19, 2019 with late fee of Rs 600.

ICAI CA foundation, IPC, final exam dates: Check date sheet

The CA foundation course exams will be conducted on May 10, 12, 14, 15 and 16 while the IPC exam will be conducted in two groups. Group I exams will be conducted on May 3, 5, 7 and 9 and the group II exams will be conducted on 11, 13 and 15, May 2019.

According to the official release, the IPSC new scheme exams will be conducted in two groups too. Group I exam will be conducted in May 3,5, 7 and 9, 2019 and group II exams will be held on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2019.

Final course exam under old scheme will be conducted on May 2, 4, 6 and 8 in group I and on May 10, 12, 14 and 16 May for group II.