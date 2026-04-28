ICAI CA Foundation Admit Cards 2026: Hall tickets out for May session exam at icai.org

ACAI has released the CA Foundation admit card for the May 2026 session

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Cards 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation examination – May session 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website at eservices.icai.org. To access and download their admit card, candidates can login on the website using their user ID and password.

Candidates should note that the admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre along with a valid government issued identity proof for verification. No candidate will be allowed entry into the exam hall if they fail to carry their admit card.