ICAI CA Foundation Admit Cards 2026: Hall tickets out for May session exam at icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Cards 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation examination – May session 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website at eservices.icai.org. To access and download their admit card, candidates can login on the website using their user ID and password.
Candidates should note that the admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre along with a valid government issued identity proof for verification. No candidate will be allowed entry into the exam hall if they fail to carry their admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org
Step 2: Find the ‘CA Foundation admit card’ link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login credentials – user ID or ICAI registration number and password
Step 4: A new window will open displaying the admit card
Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future use
The admit card contains important information regarding the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, photograph, examination centre name and address, time of the examination, reporting time and final instructions for the examination day.
The CA Foundation exam will be conducted on four dates. Paper one will be held on May 14, paper two will be held on May 16, paper three will be held on May 18, and paper four will be held on May 20.
ICAI had previously released the admit cards for CA Final and Intermediate examinations on April 17, 2026. The institute had clarified that the examination will be held between 2 pm to 5 pm.