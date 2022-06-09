ICAI CA Foundation 2022 admit card released: Check how to download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Foundation 2022 exam. The candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website — icaiexam.icai.org.

As per the official notification, the examinations will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022.

CA Foundation admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CA Foundation admit card 2022’

Step 3: Fill the required details such as user id and password.

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ and the CA Foundation admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the ICAI CA admit card 2022 for further references.

Candidates must note that they have to carry a document for verification in the exam centre.

As per the official website, the CA Foundation exam 2022 will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm for paper I and paper II. For paper III and paper IV, the examination will begin from 2 pm and continue till 4 pm. Candidates will get 15 minutes of extra time to read the question paper. However, they will not be allowed to write their answers during these extra 15 minutes.

This year, the CA Foundation exam will be conducted in several cities around the country — New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The exam will also be conducted in cities outside India, namely Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait and Muscat.