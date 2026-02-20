PM Internship Scheme: Over 1 lakh CA firms may soon open doors for youth in small towns

Chartered accountant firms may soon be allowed to participate in the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), with the government considering changes to the current framework. The move is expected to widen the scope of the scheme beyond large corporates and bring professional services firms into the fold.

At present, only the top 500 companies with the highest corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending can take part in PMIS. Under the scheme, interns receive Rs 5,000 per month for 12 months. Of this, the government pays Rs 4,500, and Rs 500 comes from the company’s CSR funds. In addition, interns get a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 through direct benefit transfer and insurance coverage under government-backed schemes.