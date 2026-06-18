ICAI CA Final Results 2026: Noor Singla tops exam, result available at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA results 2026: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) releases the results of its CA exam on June 18, 2026. Noor Singla from Patiala has topped the CA Final exams, scoring 83.17 per cent. Meanwhile, AIR 2 is bagged by Nishita Botra, and third rank is secured by Manav Rakesh Shah. For more updates on ICAI CA exams, check IE Education.

ICAI CA Final 2026 exam results LIVE Updates

The ICAI CA results are available on their official website, icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the website mentioned earlier. The exam was conducted between May 2 to May 20, 2026.

A total of 54,606 candidates appeared for Group I, out of which 6,555 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 12%. In Group II, 42,573 candidates appeared for the examination, and 8,725 candidates passed, giving a pass percentage of 20.49%. For candidates who appeared in both groups, 23,776 candidates took the examination, and 3,345 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 14.07%.

Noor Singla from Patiala secured the first rank by achieving 499 marks and a percentage of 83.17%. The second rank was attained by Ritij Saraf from Howrah, scoring 475 marks and a percentage of 79.17%. The third rank went to Sohan Anil Manjrekar from Dombivli, who obtained 473 marks and a percentage of 78.83%.

How to check at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org

To check the results of the CA exam, candidates should log in to the official website. Then, on the homepage, click on results. After that, enter roll number, registration number and captcha code as login credentials and click Submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card nearby while checking the results, as it contains the login details. The online results consist of the student’s name, marks achieved in each subject, total marks in aggregate and qualifying status. Students should contact the ICAI authority if there is any mistake in the results.

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Candidates are required to score 40 marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the examination. Candidates who will score 70 per cent in aggregate or more will be considered to ‘pass with distinction’. This will also be mentioned in their individual results. Along with the results, they will also release the pass percentage and the merit list.

Last year, the topper was Rajan Kabra, followed by Nisitha Bothra and Manav Rakesh Shah for the May session.