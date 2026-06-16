ICAI CA Final Results 2026 Date and Time: Result to be out on June 18

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will announce the result of the Chartered Accountant final examination on June 18, by evening. Candidates who appeared for the paper can access and download their results from the official website at caresults.icai.org once they are declared.
The examination was conducted earlier this May. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials, including their registration number and roll number, ready in order to avoid any last-minute delays or technical glitches.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of June 18. Candidates can access their results on the official website caresults.icai.org by entering their registration number and roll number.
To check the CA Final Examination Result 2026, candidates need to visit the official ICAI results portal and follow a simple process. On the homepage, click the link for “CA Final May Result 2026,” then enter the required personal details and submit. The result will appear in a new window, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.
The online scorecard will contain subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, and the candidate’s qualifying status.
A candidate who passes at one sitting the CA final examination, with a minimum of 70 per cent of the total marks for all the papers for that examination, shall be considered to have passed the examination with distinction, and the Pass Certificate issued to him contains a specific mention that the candidate has passed the examination with distinction.
The May examination session proved important, as ICAI returned to its traditional twice-a-year examination schedule. From 2026 onwards, CA papers will be held in May and November, while the January session has been discontinued.
ICAI has cautioned students not to rely on unofficial websites, social media posts, or messages that provide direct result links. They should prefer the official source only, and in case of any discrepancy or inaccuracy in the details, contact the authorities immediately.
Last year, in the May session, Rajan Kabra was the topper, followed by Nishitha Bothra and Manav Rakesh Shah.