ICAI CA Final Results 2026 Date and Time: Result to be out on June 18

ICAI is set to announce the CA Final result of the May session on June 18. (image: ai generated)

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will announce the result of the Chartered Accountant final examination on June 18, by evening. Candidates who appeared for the paper can access and download their results from the official website at caresults.icai.org once they are declared.

The examination was conducted earlier this May. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials, including their registration number and roll number, ready in order to avoid any last-minute delays or technical glitches.

ICAI CA Final Results 2026: Date and time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of June 18. Candidates can access their results on the official website caresults.icai.org by entering their registration number and roll number.