ICAI CA Final Results 2026 Date and Time: January session results on this date

ICAI has a legacy of contributing to national causes and supporting citizens during times of crisis. (File Photo)

ICAI CA Final Results 2026 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the CA Final Examination held in January 2026 are likely to be declared by the evening of March 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the January session will be able to access their results online once they are released.

In an official notification, ICAI stated that the result will be made available on its website — icai.nic.in. For more information on ICAI results, check education.indianexpress.com

To check the scorecard, candidates will be required to enter their registration number along with their roll number in the login window. The institute has advised students to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues at the time of result declaration.