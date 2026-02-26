ICAI CA Final Results 2026 Date and Time: January session results on this date

ICAI CA Final Results 2026 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the CA Final Examination held in January 2026 are likely to be declared by the evening of March 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the January session will be able to access their results online once they are released.
In an official notification, ICAI stated that the result will be made available on its website — icai.nic.in. For more information on ICAI results, check education.indianexpress.com
To check the scorecard, candidates will be required to enter their registration number along with their roll number in the login window. The institute has advised students to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues at the time of result declaration.
The CA Final examinations for the January 2026 session were conducted earlier this year as per the schedule notified by ICAI. The exam was held in offline mode at designated centres across the country. Thousands of candidates appeared for the Final examination, which is the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.
Once released, candidates will be able to download and take a printout of their results for future reference. The online result will display the candidate’s marks, group-wise performance and qualification status. ICAI is expected to also release details such as the pass percentage and merit list along with the results.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI website for the latest updates regarding the result announcement. The institute has clarified that the result link will be activated on the website once the results are formally declared on the evening of March 1.