ICAI CA final results 2019: When and where to check

ICAI CA final results 2019: The results of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) will be declared either on Thursday, January 16 or Friday, January 17, 2020. The candidates can check the results through the website- icaiexam.icai.org.

The examination was conducted on November 19 and November 20. The candidates who want to get results through e-mail can register their requests online, starting January 13, 2020.

ICAI CA final results 2019: How to check results online

Step 1: Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can also get their results through SMS. For this, candidates need to follow these steps.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

For Final Examination result the following:-

Final Examination (Old Course)

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to 57575 – for all mobile services.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

