ICAI CA Final Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results likely today, how to check

ICAI CA Intermediate Final Result Nov 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chartered accountants final examination (old course and new course) will be declared on Thursday, January 16 or Friday, January 17, 2020. The candidates can check the ICAI CA final results through the website — icaiexam.icai.org.

The examination was conducted on Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20. The candidates who want to get results through e-mail can register their requests online, starting January 13, 2020.

The results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The ICAI CA results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference. The candidates can also get their results through SMS.