Thursday, January 16, 2020
ICAI CA Final Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results likely today, how to check

ICAI CA Intermediate Final Result Nov 2019, ICAI CPT Foundation Result Nov 2019 LIVE Updates: The candidates can check the results through the website- icaiexam.icai.org. The results will be declared on Thursday, January 16 or Friday, January 17, 2020

January 16, 2020
icaiexam.icai.org, ICAI, ICAI CA result, icai.org, icai ca results 2019, icai ca result, icai ca result dates, icai ca result 2019 ICAI CA final results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Intermediate Final Result Nov 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chartered accountants final examination (old course and new course) will be declared on Thursday, January 16 or Friday, January 17, 2020. The candidates can check the ICAI CA final results through the website — icaiexam.icai.org.

The examination was conducted on Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20. The candidates who want to get results through e-mail can register their requests online, starting January 13, 2020.

The results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The ICAI CA results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference. The candidates can also get their results through SMS.

ICAI CA final results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results expected today at icaiexam.icai.org, icaresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

    12:36 (IST)16 Jan 2020
    How to check ICAI CA result

    The results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The ICAI CA results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference

    12:35 (IST)16 Jan 2020
    ICAI CA final result 2019 today

    The results of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chartered accountants final examination (old course and new course) will be declared on Thursday, January 16 or Friday, January 17, 2020. The candidates can check the ICAI CA final results through the website — icaiexam.icai.org.

    icaiexam.icai.org, ICAI, ICAI CA result, icai.org, icai ca results 2019, icai ca result, icai ca result dates, icai ca result 2019 ICAI CA final results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org

    ICAI CA final results 2019 LIVE: For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

