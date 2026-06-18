ICAI CA Final Result May 2026 Out: How to download marksheet at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: The results are published on their official website icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now check their scorecards from the website mentioned earlier.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 11:56 AM IST
ICAI CA results 2026: How to checkThe results are expected to be declared on June 18.
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ICAI CA Final Result May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountant (ICAI) declared the results of the CA Final exams today. The results are published on their official website icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now check their scorecards from the website mentioned earlier. For more updates on ICAI exams, check IE Education page.

ICAI CA Final exam results LIVE Updates

The exams were conducted between May 2 to May 20, 2026. This year, the CA Final exam is topped by Noor Singla.

The CA final exam results will consist of subject-wise marks, total marks combined of all the subjects, and the qualifying status. To avoid any last-minute problems while checking the results, candidates are advised to keep their admit card near them as it contains the registration number and roll number. In case of any discrepancy in the scorecards, students should contact with the authorities at the earliest.

ICAI CA Final, Foundation and Inter Results: How to check

To check the results, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website at icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Login using registration number, date of birth and capctha code.

Step 4: Click submit.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen; download and save it for future reference.

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According to the course the exam is held in 3 different levels. To become a chartered accountant, candidates have to clear all the courses. The three levels are – the CA Foundation course examination (four papers), the CA Intermediate examination and the CA Final examination.

Students are advised to follow the official website of ICAI to check the results. They has also asked students not to rely on unofficial websites, social media posts, or message which provides direct result link.

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