ICAI CA Final Result May 2026 Out: How to download marksheet at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org

The results are expected to be declared on June 18.

ICAI CA Final Result May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountant (ICAI) declared the results of the CA Final exams today. The results are published on their official website icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now check their scorecards from the website mentioned earlier. For more updates on ICAI exams, check IE Education page.

ICAI CA Final exam results LIVE Updates

The exams were conducted between May 2 to May 20, 2026. This year, the CA Final exam is topped by Noor Singla.

The CA final exam results will consist of subject-wise marks, total marks combined of all the subjects, and the qualifying status. To avoid any last-minute problems while checking the results, candidates are advised to keep their admit card near them as it contains the registration number and roll number. In case of any discrepancy in the scorecards, students should contact with the authorities at the earliest.