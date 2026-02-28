ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: When and where to check CA results?

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will on March 1 announce the CA Final exam result. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Final exams in January 2026 will be able to check their results at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in January 2026 is likely to be declared by the evening of 1st March 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in”, a statement on the icai.org website said.

When is ICAI CA Final result?

The ICAI CA January 2026 final result will be declared on March 1 in the evening. The ICAI CA September 2025 result was announced on November 3, 2025.