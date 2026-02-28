ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: When and where to check CA results?

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will on March 1 announce the CA Final exam result. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Final exams in January 2026 will be able to check their results at icai.org and icai.nic.in.
“The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in January 2026 is likely to be declared by the evening of 1st March 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in”, a statement on the icai.org website said.
The ICAI CA January 2026 final result will be declared on March 1 in the evening. The ICAI CA September 2025 result was announced on November 3, 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA exam results — icai.org.
Step 2: Click on the CA Final 2026 result download link.
Step 3: On the next window, insert their registration number and roll number
Step 4: Submit and download the ICAI CA January 2026 result
The ICAI CA Final exam comprised six papers – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
While paper 1 was financial reporting, paper 2 was advanced financial management, paper 3 was advanced auditing, assurance and professional ethics, paper 4 was direct tax laws and international taxation, paper 5 was indirect tax laws and paper 6 was integrated business solutions (multidisciplinary case study with strategic management).
In the CA final September 2025 exam, 51,955 candidates appeared for Group I, out of which 12,811 passed, recording a pass percentage of 24.66 per cent. For Group II, 32,273 candidates appeared and 8,151 (25.26 per cent) qualified. Among the 16,800 candidates who appeared for both groups, 2,727 cleared the exam, registering a pass rate of 16.23 per cent.