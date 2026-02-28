ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: When is ICAI declaring CA January 2026 Final result on March 1?

ICAI CA final January 2026 result live updates

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will on March 1 declare the CA Final January 2026 exam result. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Final exams in January 2026 will be able to check their results at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in January 2026 is likely to be declared by the evening of 1st March 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in”, ICAI said while announcing the CA final exam result date and time.

Story continues below this ad The ICAI CA Final exam had six papers: Financial Reporting (1), Advanced Financial Management (2), Advanced Auditing, Assurance, and Professional Ethics (3), Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (4), Indirect Tax Laws (5), and Integrated Business Solutions (6), a multidisciplinary case study with Strategic Management. For more information on ICAI January 2026 CA Final results, all India rank holders, scorecard link and more, candidates can check the education portal of The Indian Express at education.indianexpress.com. In the CA Final September 2025 exam, 51,955 candidates appeared for Group I, with 12,811 passing, recording a pass percentage of 24.66%. For Group II, 32,273 candidates appeared, with 8,151 qualifying, representing a pass rate of 25.26%. Among the 16,800 candidates who appeared for both groups, 2,727 cleared the exam, registering a pass rate of 16.23%. Live Updates The ICAI CA January 2026 final result will be declared on March 1 in the evening. The ICAI CA September 2025 result was announced on November 3, 2025. ICAI CA result link at icai.org (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

