ICAI CA Final Result January 2026 Out: What are the official websites to check scorecards?

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for the CA Final part exams held for the January 2026 session. Candidates can check their results, and download scorecards from the official websites of the ICAI.

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: Where will the results be declared?

The results have been published online on ICAI’s official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to access their scorecards directly through the result portal available on these platforms.

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: How can candidates check their results?

In order to check the ICAI CA Final January 2026 result, candidates are required to visit the official website, click on the relevant examination result link, and enter their roll number and registration number along with the required security code. After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen, which can then be downloaded or printed for future reference.