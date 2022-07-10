scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

ICAI CA final result 2022 likely on July 15 or 16: Official

ICAI CA Final Result: This announcement was made by the CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, through his official Twitter account. Candidates who appeared for the May session exams will be able to check their score on the official ICA website - icai.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 10:44:19 am
ICAI CA final result: Students will be able to check their score card from the official website.

ICAI CA Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Final result 2022 for May session on either July 15 or July 16, an official has announced. Candidates who appeared for the May session exams will be able to check their score on the official ICA website – icai.org.

This announcement was made by the CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, through his official Twitter account. “CA final result are expected on 15/16th July” he tweeted.

Khandelwal had earlier mistakenly announced that the results for ‘CA foundation and CA final’ will be announced on July 15 or 16. However, in his recent announcement tweet, the official corrected the information saying, “In earlier tweet ca foundation written by mistake”.

Candidates would need their ICAI CA final exam admit card to check their score cards at the official ICAI website – icai.org.

