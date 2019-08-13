ICAI CA final result, CA foundation result 2019: Bhopal boy Nayan Goyal tops with 75.88%, meet the toppers

ICAI CA final result, CA foundation result 2019: Nayan Goyal from Bhopal topped the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (New Syllabus) securing a total of 607 marks (75.88 per cent). The second position was secured by Bengaluru boy Kavya S with 75.50 per cent, and Jaipur boy Arpit Chittora hold the third positions with 600 marks (75 per cent).

Advertising

In the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Syllabus), Ajay Agarwal from Kotputli (Rajasthan) topped the examination with 650 marks (81.25 per cent) followed by Hyderabad girl Radhalakshmi V.P, and Thane boy Umang Gupta.

In the Foundation examinations, Rajat Sachin Rathi from Pune secured the first positions with 87.50 per cent, followed by Srikakulam boy Kalivarapu Sai Srikar, and Priyanshi Saboo from Bhopal, Minal Agarwal from Surat who jointly secured the third positions.

The exams were conducted in May and June, 2019. Those who wish to get their result via email can register their ids at icai.nic.in. The window to do the same has been open since August 10. One can also get the result via SMS by sending a text message at 58888

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.