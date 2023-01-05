ICAI CA Final result before January 14, says CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal

ICAI Inter, Final November 2022 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final November 2022 examinations before January 14, 2023. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

The announcement was made by the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, on his official Twitter account.

He also announce that the convocation ceremony of newly qualified CAs will be held on January 24. “CA final result before 14 jan and #Convocation of newly Qualified CA will be on 24th Jan. #icai,” his tweet read.

However, candidates should note that this is not the official announcement, and the dates are only tentative for now. Earlier, the CCM had said that the result will be declared between January 10 and 15. Once finalised, the institute will share the dates of results for ICAI Inter, Final November 2022 exams on the official website.

This year, the CA Final exams for group I were conducted between November 1 and 7, while for group B the exams were held from November 10 to 16.