ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: 7,590 candidates qualify, Diksha Goyal tops with 81%

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday, announced the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final examination held in January 2026 on the official websites — icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates appearing in the exam can now access their scorecards by entering their roll number along with other personal credentials. The CA Final examination is the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.

ICAI CA Final Result Declared: Steps to check January 2026 merit list at icai.nic.in

According to the CA Institute, in Group I, a total of 53,652 candidates appeared for the examination. Out of these, 11,282 candidates have passed. The pass percentage for Group I was recorded at 21.03 per cent.