ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: 7,590 candidates qualify, Diksha Goyal tops with 81%

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday, announced the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final examination held in January 2026 on the official websites — icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates appearing in the exam can now access their scorecards by entering their roll number along with other personal credentials. The CA Final examination is the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.
According to the CA Institute, in Group I, a total of 53,652 candidates appeared for the examination. Out of these, 11,282 candidates have passed. The pass percentage for Group I was recorded at 21.03 per cent.
In Group II, 38,169 candidates took the examination, and 3,726 candidates cleared it. The pass percentage for this group is 9.76 per cent.
For candidates who appeared in both Group I and Group II together, 22,293 candidates wrote the exams. Out of them, 2,446 candidates successfully cleared both groups. The pass percentage for candidates appearing in both groups as per the ICAI is at 10.97 per cent.
The ICAI noted that 7,590 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants. These candidates are now eligible to apply for ICAI membership and enter the profession formally.
Along with the results, the CA institute also announced the list of toppers. This year, Diksha Goyal from Karnal secured the first rank (AIR 1) in the country with 486 marks out of 600 and 81 per cent.
Anirudh Garg from Paonta Sahib secured the second rank with 452 marks, scoring 75.33 per cent. The third rank was jointly secured by Rishabh Jain from New Delhi and Dhruv Dembla from Sonepat, both scoring 451 marks out of 600, which is marked at 75.17 per cent.