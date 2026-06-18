ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How to download scorecards today at icaiexam.icai.org

The exam was held between May 2 and May 20, 2026. Along with the results, the institute will also release the pass percentage and the merit list.

ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results for the CA examination on June 18, 2026, in the evening. Students who have taken the examination can check their results on the official website at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. The exam was held between May 2 and May 20, 2026. Along with the results, the institute will also release the pass percentage and the merit list.

ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Link Live

Candidates have to obtain 40 marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the exams. Candidates who will get 70 per cent marks or above will be considered to ‘pass with distinction’. The same thing will also be mentioned on the scorecards which was shared with them.

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To check the results, go to the official website of ICAI and click on results at the homepage. Then enter the registration number and the roll number as login credentials and enter submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference. The online marksheet consists of the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks and the qualifying status of the results.

Live Updates Jun 18, 2026 10:40 AM IST ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check the results To check the results of ICAI CA final examination, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below: Step 1: Go to the official website, at caresults.icai.org. Step 2: Click on the link of "CA Final Examination Result". Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number as login credentials. Step 4: Click submit. Step 5: The results will be shown on screen, download and save it for future reference. Jun 18, 2026 10:30 AM IST ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live Updates: Official websites to check Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA final exam can check their results at the official website, caresults.icai.org. The results will be declared today evening. Jun 18, 2026 10:20 AM IST ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How to check To check the results, go to the official website of ICAI and click on results at the homepage. Then enter the registration number and the roll number as login credentials and enter submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference. The online marksheet consists of the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks and the qualifying status of the results. Jun 18, 2026 10:08 AM IST ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Passing marks Candidates have to obtain 40 marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the exams. Candidates who will get 70 per cent marks or above will be considered to ‘pass with distinction’. The same thing will also be mentioned on the scorecards which was shared with them. Jun 18, 2026 09:52 AM IST ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: When were exams held? The exam was held between May 2 and May 20, 2026. Along with the results, the institute will also release the pass percentage and the merit list. Jun 18, 2026 09:51 AM IST ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Websites to check Students who have taken the examination can check their results on the official website at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. Jun 18, 2026 09:51 AM IST ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results today The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results for the CA examination on June 18, 2026, in the evening.