CA Final Result 2022: Two girls share AIR 2, credit success to mother and sister’s guidance

CA Final Result 2022: In the CA Final result declared today for November 2022 session, Shikha Jain and Ramyashree have secured all India second rank. But their rank isn’t the only common attribute between them. Both girls have not taken any formal coaching for CA preparation and were guided by a family member.

Shikha Jain grew up in Indore with her elder sister Disha Jain who is also a CA and her source of inspiration in the preparation journey.

“My sister is 10-year-older than me and I grew up watching her working hard to be a chartered accountant. So when I passed class 12, I had already decided to pursue the same course. The journey wasn’t easy but with my sister’s guidance and family’s relentless support, I was able to clear the ICAI exam,” Shikha shared.

Shikha Jain with her elder sister Shikha Jain with her elder sister

Jain did not take up any formal coaching for her preparation but only studied through books suggested by her sister and through some pre-recoded lectures available on Google.

Unlike any CA student, Jain now aims to crack either CAT or UPSC CSE.

“I consider books to be my best friends and I do not want to lose touch with them. I will either appear for CAT this year to pursue MBA from any of the IIMs or else I may prepare for the UPSC Civil Services exam to become an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer,” she said.

However, unlike Shikha, Mangaluru’s Ramyashree has no plans to further study for a while. Coming from a family of government employees, Ramyashree wants to sit for ICAI placements to kick-start her professional career in the corporate sector.

“I have been studying for CA exams for the last five years. All this while, my mother was the constant source of inspiration for me. It was she who had dreamt of becoming a CA, however, she was unable to fulfill it due to some circumstances. Through me, she will now live her dream,” Ramyashree shared.

Ramyashree celebrates success with her family. (Image credit: Ramyashree) Ramyashree celebrates success with her family. (Image credit: Ramyashree)

Ramyashree’s mother and friends helped her out in preparing for the exams. “I mostly referred to Youtube videos and lectures for studying. Covid-19 also played a factor but it rather saved time as I could better concentrate on my college and CA studies simultaneously,” she added.

The Mangaluru girl completed her BCom degree from IGNOU. “As I completed my graduation from distance learning, I missed living a regular college girl’s life. Most of my time was spent with books and notes. This is why now I want to work for a few years to build my social relations before taking up higher studies,” she said.