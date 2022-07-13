scorecardresearch
ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Date and website announced

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Date and Time: All those candidates who appeared for the May session exams will be able to check their scores on the official ICA website – icai.org. The ICAI CA final exams for the May session were held from May 14 to 30.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 2:51:28 pm
ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Final result for the May 2022 session on either July 15 evening or July 16 morning. All those candidates who appeared for the May session exams will be able to check their scores on the official ICA website – icai.org. The ICAI CA final exams for the May session were held from May 14 to 30.

Earlier, the ICAI CA May exam result date was announced by the CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, through his official Twitter account. “CA final result are expected on 15/16th July” he tweeted.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Date and website

The result for the ICAI CA Final examination will be published on July 15 or 16 at icai.org. ICAI has meanwhile, not shared the result time. To check the score, the candidate has to log in to the official site of ICAI. The result link will be available on the home page. They need to enter their registration and roll card numbers. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Accountants Foundation examinations — which were postponed at Silchar (Assam) examination center — only are now being rescheduled to be held on July 14-16, 2022. The admit cards that are already issued will be valid.

 

