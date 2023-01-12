CA Final Result 2022: Mansi Agarwal (AIR 3) credits YouTube, tutors for her success

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) January 10 announced the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 examinations. The first position is bagged by Harsh Choudhary while the second position is shared by two girl toppers. Mansi Agarwal earned the All India Rank (AIR) 3.

‘I consumed a lot of YouTube content’

Agarwal, who grew up in Khatima (Uttrakhand ), says that she had been self-studying for the past eight months. “I took online classes for all subjects, however, it was not from one specific institute. I took online classes from popular teachers that suited my academic needs. I completed my classes during the articleship period and I completely relied on self-study for the past eight months,” she told indianexpress.com.

She had given up the temptations of social media such as Facebook, Instagram etc. “I was not active on social media, however, I consumed a lot of YouTube content always related to my preparations. I watched a lot of motivational and revision-based videos,” she said, adding that she sometimes used WhatsApp to get her queries answered by tutors. Other than this, Mansi used Telegram to stay in contact with her sister.

‘Revision is the key’

The 22-year-old was earlier preparing for May 2022 attempt, but due to some clashes with articleship, she then appeared for the November 2022 attempt. “I made sure that I revise regularly even after my virtual classes were over. I strongly believe that revision is the most important thing for preparations,” she said. Mansi also added that she revised each subject at least five times.

She also added that the teachers whom she referred to had provided some revision material, and she took help from those sample papers and revision sheets. “I used to sleep for 6-7 hours a day before the exam and start my revision at 4 am. As I had to travel 2.5 hours to Haldwani to appear for the CA exam, I used to be too tired to revise after returning home. Due to this hectic travelling, I developed this revision schedule,” she said.

Taking inspiration from previous toppers

When it comes to the best way of revision, Mansi adopted question-solving practice method and continued that even on exam days. “Till my third revision round, I manually solved all questions. I had prepared an excel sheet for each subject, in which I noted down the important questions and topics to revise. I revised those before every exam,” she said.

Talking about where did she get this idea, she revealed that she had learned about this trick from Siddhant Bhandari, who had earned AIR 1 in the CA Final November 2018 exams. “He had prepared a timetable on when to complete classes. So, I took it a step ahead and prepared an excel sheet for each chapter and subject. I did a deep analysis of this for revision,” she said.

Mansi is now aiming to appear for campus placement. After that, she will decide on whether she wants to pursue CFA or MBA, but hopes to stay in the finance sector. “After I secure a job, I will decide on whether I appear for CFA or CAT exam,” she said.