ICAI CA Final November 2026: Mock test paper schedule released, check dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Board of Studies has announced the schedule for the Mock Test Paper Series I and Series II for CA Final students appearing in the November 2026 examinations. The mock test series will be conducted in physical and virtual modes to help students assess their preparation ahead of the final examinations.

Mock Test Paper Series I will begin on September 9, 2026, while Series II will commence on September 23, 2026. Both series will cover all six CA Final papers, including Financial Reporting, Advanced Financial Management, Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics, Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation, Indirect Tax Laws, and Integrated Business Solutions.

ICAI CA Final November 2026 mock test paper schedule

Series Date Paper Series I September 9, 2026 Paper 1: Financial Reporting Series I September 11, 2026 Paper 2: Advanced Financial Management Series I September 15, 2026 Paper 3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics Series I September 17, 2026 Paper 4: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation Series I September 19, 2026 Paper 5: Indirect Tax Laws Series I September 21, 2026 Paper 6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management) Series II September 23, 2026 Paper 1: Financial Reporting Series II September 26, 2026 Paper 2: Advanced Financial Management Series II September 28, 2026 Paper 3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics Series II September 30, 2026 Paper 4: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation Series II October 3, 2026 Paper 5: Indirect Tax Laws Series II October 5, 2026 Paper 6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

The question papers for each subject will be uploaded to the Board of Studies Knowledge Portal or BoS MTP Registration Portal as per the schedule. The papers will be made available by 1:30 pm on the respective dates. Students are advised to download and attempt the papers within the stipulated three-hour duration.

The answer keys will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective mock test paper. Students can use the answer keys to evaluate their responses and assess their preparation for the November 2026 CA Final examinations.

The mock tests will be conducted in physical and virtual modes. Students interested in appearing in the physical mode can approach the respective ICAI branches in their area. The Board of Studies has said that the initiative is intended to provide students with an opportunity to practise under examination-like conditions and identify areas that require further preparation.

ICAI CA Final 2026: Success at CA sessions

The Board of Studies (Academic) will also conduct the ‘Success at CA’ Exam BoS sessions for CA Final students appearing in the November 2026 examinations. The virtual sessions will begin from October 6, 2026, with BoS faculty members conducting subject-specific sessions to support students in their examination preparation.

The sessions will cover subject-specific insights, detailed knowledge sharing by BoS faculty, study-plan strategies, common and repeated mistakes, and examination-writing techniques. The detailed schedule and timings will be available through the official BoS Live portal at boslive.icai.org.

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ICAI CA Final Mock Test 2026: How to register or login

Students can access the mock test portal by clicking on the Student Login option. First-time users need to select Register Now and enter their registration number and date of birth. After successful registration, students can log in using the email ID registered with the Self Service Portal (SSP) and enter the OTP received on their registered email address.