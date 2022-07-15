ICAI CA Final May 2022 result declared; how to check scores

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2022 final examination today. To check and download ICAI CA final results, candidates will have to login at the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org with their roll numbers and registration numbers.

Read | NIRF Ranking 2022 releasing today

The ICAI CA final exams for the May session were held from May 14 to 30. The ICAI conducted the exams across 192 districts and all Covid-19 protocols were followed in the exam halls.

CA Final results 2022: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result link’ on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and Result will appear

Step 5: Download scorecards for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Accountants Foundation examinations — which were postponed at Silchar (Assam) examination center — only are now being rescheduled to be held on July 14-16, 2022. The admit cards that are already issued will be valid.