scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

ICAI CA Final May 2022 result declared; how to check scores

CA Final result 2022: The ICAI CA final exams for the May session were held from May 14 to 30. Candidates can check their result at - icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 15, 2022 9:28:27 am
CA final result 2022The ICAI conducted the exams across 192 districts to limit the movement of people (Representative image. Source: Express photo)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2022 final examination today. To check and download ICAI CA final results, candidates will have to login at the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org with their roll numbers and registration numbers.

Read |liveNIRF Ranking 2022 releasing today

The ICAI CA final exams for the May session were held from May 14 to 30. The ICAI conducted the exams across 192 districts and all Covid-19 protocols were followed in the exam halls.

CA Final results 2022: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result link’ on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and Result will appear

Step 5: Download scorecards for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Accountants Foundation examinations — which were postponed at Silchar (Assam) examination center — only are now being rescheduled to be held on July 14-16, 2022. The admit cards that are already issued will be valid.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement