ICAI CA Final, Intermediate November 2022 Result LIVE Updates: When and from where to check scorecard

Monday, Jan 09, 2023
By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2023 6:13:38 pm
CA Result, CA Inter result 2022Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org (File image)

ICAI Final, Inter November 2022 Results LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates will require to enter his/her registration number, along with his/her roll number to login and check their score. This year, the exams were conducted in an offline mode. The CA Final exams for group I were conducted between November 1 and 7, 2022 while for group B the exams were held from November 10 to 16, 2022. The Intermediate exams for group 1 were conducted from November 2 till November 9, while the exams for group II were conducted from November 11 to 17.

Earlier, in December, the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal announced that the results will be announced between January 10 and 15. However, later, ICAI had clarified that the results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate exams were held in November 2022 will likely be declared on January 10.

Live Blog

ICAI Final, Inter November 2022 Results: Website to check score

ICAI CA Result: When are scores expected?

ICAI CA result, CA final result, CA inter result In December, the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal announced that the results will be announced between January 10 and 15. (Representative image. Express photo)

