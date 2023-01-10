ICAI CA Final, Inter November 2022 Result: Harsh Choudhary tops final exam

ICAI CA Final, Inter November 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 examinations. Awaiting students can check the scores at the official website-icaiexam.icai.org.

Harsh Choudhary has secured All India Rank 1 in the CA Final result declared today. He secured 618 marks out of 700 in the final results. A total of 65,291 students appeared in Group A out of which 13,969 have been declared pass. While 64,775 students appeared for group B exams out of which 12,053 cleared the exam. Overall pass percentage of both groups stands at 11.09 per cent

In the CA Intermediate result declared today, a total of 1,00,265 students appeared in Group A out of which 21,244 have been declared pass. While 79,292 students appeared for group B exams out of which 19,380 cleared the exam. Overall pass percentage of both groups stands at 12.72 per cent

ICAI CA Final, Inter November 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the home page

Step 3 : Fill in your details like registration number and roll number

Step 4: Scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the score card for future references

This year, the intermediate exams for group 1 were conducted from November 2 till November 9, while the exams for group II were conducted from November 11 to 17. The CA Final exams for group I were conducted between November 1 and 7, while for group B the exams were held from November 10 to 16.

Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, on January 3, 2023 tweeted, “CA final result before January 14 and convocation of newly qualified CA will be on January 24″